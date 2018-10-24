Watch Elle King Perform "Shame" On 'LIVE With Kelly And Ryan'

Elle King stopped by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan this morning to perform her hit song “Shame.” It’s the third track on her sophomore album, Shake the Spirit.

In an interview with Billboard, King said the idea for the song came from the fact that she was kind of a bad kid.

“I definitely went pretty hard. I hung out with people when I moved to L.A. that were an older version of, I don't know, my bad side,” King said. “’Shame’ was kind of a fun way to spin some of last year: You see the bad kids and you kind of want to party with them.”