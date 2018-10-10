Watch Panic! At The Disco's Stunning Cover Of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at AMAs

Band also won award for best alternative rock artist

October 10, 2018
Bob Diehl
Panic! At The Disco performs on stage on day 3 of Leeds Festival on 26 August, 2018

© Press Association

One of the most anticipated moments at the American Music Awards was Panic! At The Disco’s cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody. The band honored Queen with the cover from Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Related: Panic! At The Disco Can't Get Enough of this College Marching Band's Covers

Singer Brendon Urie started subdued at the piano, just like Freddie Mercury, before his own soaring falsetto brought him to life as he jumped up for the rocking finish.

That wasn’t the only shining moment for Panic! At The Disco last night. The band won the award for favorite alternative rock artist, beating out Imagine Dragons and Portugal. The Man.

Tags: 
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
Imagine Dragons
Portugal. The Man

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #11 - We discuss the Deshaun Watson injury, the MLB playoffs and Geoff loses interest, the Houston Aeros jersey concepts, and Kyle reviews Venom. Sports Not Sports
RHYME TIME 10-9 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Texans Cheerleaders Monday Night Football Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper vs The Haunted House Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting Carmen and Vince Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #10 - Spoon didn't load the podcast before it became outdated, we preview the MLB playoffs, Geoff loses interest, and Kyle almost quits. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes