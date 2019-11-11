Watch an octopus change colors while dreaming!

November 11, 2019
Brad Wright
Did you know that octopuses dream? It's a magical thing! Or at least that's what scientists think. 

On an upcoming PBS documentary, Octopus: Making Contact, they show the mysterious creature asleep and changing from grey, to yellow, then almost invisible as it camouflages itself against the ocean.

Scientist Dr. David Scheel imagines what the octopus might be dreaming about. Narrating calmly, he says:

"She sees a crab and her color starts to change a little bit. Then she turns all dark. Octopuses will do that when they leave the bottom. This is a camouflage, like she’s just subdued a crab and now she’s going to sit there and eat it and she doesn’t want anyone to notice her. …This really is fascinating. But yeah, if she’s dreaming that’s the dream."

