Watch an octopus change colors while dreaming!

Did you know that octopuses dream? It's a magical thing! Or at least that's what scientists think.

A marine biologist films this octopus changing colors while dreaming and it’s spectacular pic.twitter.com/hrHaYdVnsc — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) September 27, 2019

On an upcoming PBS documentary, Octopus: Making Contact, they show the mysterious creature asleep and changing from grey, to yellow, then almost invisible as it camouflages itself against the ocean.

Scientist Dr. David Scheel imagines what the octopus might be dreaming about. Narrating calmly, he says:

"She sees a crab and her color starts to change a little bit. Then she turns all dark. Octopuses will do that when they leave the bottom. This is a camouflage, like she’s just subdued a crab and now she’s going to sit there and eat it and she doesn’t want anyone to notice her. …This really is fascinating. But yeah, if she’s dreaming that’s the dream."