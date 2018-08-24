Brother Saves His Sister's Wedding Day!

What's the nicest thing your sibling has done for you?

August 24, 2018

It all happened in Leicester, England when  Rebecca Veli's fiance arrived at the wedding venue to find that the chefs didn't show up!  They had walked out based on a pay dispute and left without anyone to serve the food or the rinks. 

Rebecca had sixty hungry guests and that's when her brother jumped in and started serving food. 

He served the food for their breakfast that morning and then again for the BBQ they had that night. 

She also said the wedding planner didn't show up and neither did the hotel manager! 

Luckily her brother was there to save the day! 

 

