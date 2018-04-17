BTS Announce Full Album, 'Love Yourself: Tear,' Will Be Released in May

K-Pop's BTS will be releasing their third LP in just over a month.

Big Hit entertainment just announced that Love Yourself: Tear will be released May 18th. The album will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow (April 18th).



[공지> 방탄소년단 세 번째 정규앨범 LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' 발매 안내https://t.co/7tO02LDK9a — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 16, 2018

The reaction was swift from A.R.M.Y., of course:The album is the followup to last year's release of the first album in their Love Yourself series, called Love Yourself: Her.

We don't know much about Tear at this point. Meanwhile, many fans are hopeful that they'll take to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards, which are being held just two days after the album drops (on May 20).

Yeah, there is so much to get excited about, A.R.M.Y!