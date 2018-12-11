Charlie Puth's Brother Stephen Is A Singer Too, And He Just Dropped His Debut Single "Sexual Vibe"

It looks like the Puth family has some strong musical genes.

Charlie Puth's brother Stephen Puth just debuted his first single titled "Sexual Vibe" after signing with Arista Records.

In a new interview with Idolator, Stephen says he wasn't even looking for a pop music career, but after working as a songwriter-for-hire, he says the career turn just sort of found him.

"I haven’t been doing this for very long. I don’t have any credibility as a writer yet so maybe the artist thing is a bad idea" Stephen explains in the interview. "Then I thought to myself, 'what’s the worst thing that happens if you fail?' I can always just go back to writing. There’s literally nothing to lose. I could spend more time developing, but sometimes you just need to jump and take the leap of faith. Why not? That’s literally all I can think of. Why not?"

Stephen's brother Charlie will be a part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve this year, along with Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster The People, Macklemore with Skylar Grey, and Ella Mai.