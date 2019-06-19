It's National Martini Day! I wanted to share my favorite martini, my celebration drink, and my a day that ends in "y" drink.

1. Make sure your martini glass is chilled. Fill it with ice, stick it in the freezer, just make sure it's chilled.

2. I make a Gin Martini. I am a purist. I do not use vermouth when making the Chase Murphy Martini, and I only use Bombay Sapphire Gin.

3. 3 1/2 oz of gin in this martini. Or, you can just eyeball it.

4. To make it dirty, I use 1/2 oz of olive juice. I only use Goya olives because their olives have the best bite.

5. Shake for 30 seconds.

6. The pour into your glass and top it with three olives. Why three olives? Two olives are bad luck.

BOOM! You now have the recipe for my favorite drink.

Enjoy.