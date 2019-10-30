Cooking with Chase Murphy | Goya Chipotle Mojo Beef Fajitas

Chase Murphy is back in the Goya kitchen grilling up Goya Chipolte Mojo Fajitas. It is Texas and a staple of any good Texans is grilling outdoors, but it could get cold enough that you may want to grill indoors! Chase shows you how you can get great tasting fajitas indoors, with the help of ingredients from Goya!

Bonus: If you want Chase Murphy's award-winning fajita seasoning recipe, email him here.