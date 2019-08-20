Goya Margarita Chicken
Great for chicken fajitas, if you are on a high protein diet. or if you need a change of pace.
August 20, 2019
Marinade
Ingredients
2 tbs of Garlic
2 tbs of salt
2 lemons-juiced
16-ish oz of store-bought margarita mix (you can make your own, but this is easier)
Mix together-pour over chicken breasts (4 breasts if you need an “amount of chicken”)
Let marinate for 4 hours (not overnight! It could chemically cook the chicken and make for dry chicken)
Prepare
Ingredients
Cover chicken with a heavy amount of Goya lemon pepper adobo. Really cover the chicken well. 2-3 tbs
1 Tbs of cumin
Salt to taste
Cooking
Oil pan (so chicken and marinade sugars don’t stick)
Cook chicken until juices run clear (6-8 min)
This is great for chicken fajitas or if you are on a high protein diet and need a change of pace.
Let me know how you liked my recipe and @ me on Twitter.