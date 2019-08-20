Spicy Goya Adobo Shrimp with a garlic, shallot, onion, lemon butter sauce

Cooking with Chase Murphy

August 20, 2019
Features

Ingredients 

¼ cup of unsalted butter

1lb of large shrimp, deveined

1 tbs of olive oil

1 finely chopped shallot (we used 6 green onions-so go with whatever measurement we used)

1 med sized onion, chopped

3 large cloves of garlic

Kosher salt/pepper

Juice of 1 large lemon

1 tbs of Goya Picante Adobo Seasoning

2 tbs of finely chopped parsley

 

Cooking

Hit the shrimp with olive oil and then season with Goya Picante Adobo Seasoning.

Heat ½ the butter in a large skillet.  Add Goya Picante Adobo seasoned shrimp, green onions (or shallots), onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon.  Cook 4-6 min till shrimp is opaque.

Once shrimp is done, put on low and add the rest of the butter.  Plate with rice, ladle of butter sauce and even a sliced avocado (not used). Garnish with parsley. 

Let me know how you liked my recipe and @ me on Twitter.

