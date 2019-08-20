Spicy Goya Adobo Shrimp with a garlic, shallot, onion, lemon butter sauce
Cooking with Chase Murphy
Ingredients
¼ cup of unsalted butter
1lb of large shrimp, deveined
1 tbs of olive oil
1 finely chopped shallot (we used 6 green onions-so go with whatever measurement we used)
1 med sized onion, chopped
3 large cloves of garlic
Kosher salt/pepper
Juice of 1 large lemon
1 tbs of Goya Picante Adobo Seasoning
2 tbs of finely chopped parsley
Cooking
Hit the shrimp with olive oil and then season with Goya Picante Adobo Seasoning.
Heat ½ the butter in a large skillet. Add Goya Picante Adobo seasoned shrimp, green onions (or shallots), onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon. Cook 4-6 min till shrimp is opaque.
Once shrimp is done, put on low and add the rest of the butter. Plate with rice, ladle of butter sauce and even a sliced avocado (not used). Garnish with parsley.
