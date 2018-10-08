Did You Get A Facebook E-mail About A Duplicate Account?

According to Time.com

Here's the HOAX

There's not an account that is a duplicate of yours. The HOAX is the actually the e-mail. You DIDN'T send a request.

This is what Time says to do if you get the message, quote, "If you get this message on Facebook, do not forward. This message is a hoax that is being spread around. You did not send anyone a friend request. It is not a real message."

Click here to see what Snopes.com has to say about the e-mail.

This is the e-mail

"Hi"....I actually got another friend request from you yesterday...which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears...then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too....I had to do the people individually. Good Luck! PLEASE DO NOT ACCEPT A NEW ONE FROM ME AT THIS TIME."

If you wanna check and see if you have been cloned, search your name on Facebook and see if different accounts pop-up.

If you find an account that is "you" but NOT really you. Simply use the "report this profile" link.