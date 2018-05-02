Did You Meet On Facebook
May 2, 2018
I guess I have been doing Facebook wrong all these years because I assumed after the "hookup" site, MySpace faded away that Facebook took it's place. I mean, I saw "Social Network". Isn't that what put it over the line? The relationship status? So hasn't it always been a dating site?
Well, now Facebook has announced that they will have a feature that will turn your profile into a dating site, again, that's what I always thought it was. However, now it will match you with potential matches that AREN'T already friends with.
So that's the difference.
I have met and dated people on Facebook.
Haven't you?
Hasn't it always been a dating site?