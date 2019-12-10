Carlos Correa and his Groomsmen Dance Reggeaton

Sorry ladies Astros Carlos Correa is officially off the market...technically he was off the market since last month when we married fiance Daniella Rodriguez at the courthouse on November 11. Over the weekend they had a beautiful beach front wedding in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The bride was gorgeous the groom was looking handsome and the wedding venue was beautiful. Circling social media were pictures of the happy couple saying " Best Night of our Lives." The fun part was when Correa's brother, Juan Correa, later posted the video of Carlos along with the rest of the groomsmen perform a surprise dance for the new bride. The dance was a mix of Reggeaton music and of course you can imagine Carlos didn't miss is a beat. An amazing wedding and lots of fun, clearly our invitation got lost in the mail.

And this is how Carlos Correa dances to Daddy Yankee!!