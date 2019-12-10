Carlos Correa and his Groomsmen Dance Reggeaton

December 10, 2019
Sorry ladies Astros Carlos Correa is officially off the market...technically he was off the market since last month when we married fiance Daniella Rodriguez at the courthouse on  November 11. Over the weekend they  had a beautiful beach front wedding in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The bride was gorgeous the groom was looking handsome and the wedding venue was beautiful.  Circling social media were pictures of the happy couple  saying " Best  Night of  our Lives."    The fun part was when Correa's brother, Juan Correa, later posted the video  of Carlos along with the rest of the groomsmen   perform  a surprise  dance for the new bride.     The dance was a mix of Reggeaton music and of course  you can imagine Carlos didn't miss is a beat.   An amazing wedding and lots of fun, clearly our invitation got lost in the mail. 

Last night I had the wedding of my dreams! Everything that I imagined was brought to life. I can’t thank all of our family and friends enough for loving us and sharing this moment with us. EXCITED TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE WITH THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!❤️❤️❤️ #CorreaWedding #CorreaPerrea

A post shared by Daniella Correa Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on

 

And this is how Carlos Correa  dances to Daddy Yankee!! 

 

