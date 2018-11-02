'Fuller House' Gets Season 4 Premiere Date on Netflix

By: Lizzy

Have mercy!

Netflix announced the premiere date for the 4th season of Fuller House and thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to reunite with the Fullers!

DJ, Stephanie, Kimmie and the gang will be back on December 14th.

If you recall, season 3 ended with Kimmie becoming a surrogate for Stephanie and her own brother, Jimmy.

Drake and Josh alum and John Stamos' Grandfathered co-star, Josh Peck, has already signed on for a guest appearance, however, the Candance Cameron Bure is hoping Shawn Mendes might pop by!

"I think my dream guest star right now is Shawn Mendes," she told ET. "I don't mean to be mom crushing on him, but you know, we have young kids on the show, and I just can't stop listening to his album on repeat and I just think he would be perfect."

Check out the thrilling announcement below and mark your calendars for a binge-watching session.