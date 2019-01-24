high school notes

Second Semester Senior year 1998 Mr. Hurley’s Econ class! Our first assignment after the first of the year was to get married in Econ class and build a budget. WE had to get a place to live, find a job and budget that payment.

I drew Ryan Flamion. We drew jobs and ages, we were a 21-year-old newlywed couple, he was in his apprenticeship for plumbing and I was a full-time student with a part-time job.

Sarah,

So I picked up a paper last night and looked in the classifieds and called around for how much a plumber’s assistantship pays and they said it can be between 18,000-26,000 which is A LOT compared to what we make now! I think we can get a really nice apartment for that. We need to go to the library after school and develop a plan. How much is your college tuition?

Ryan

Ryan,

I went to the guidance counselor’s office and she says based off what she thinks our income will be, I should qualify for A LOT of financial aid and loans, so we should be good on college payments. As far as apartments go, my Uncle Charlie runs a few rentals around town and he said he would get us a good deal. I told him we have to take photos of the apartments for our project and we need time to get them developed so the sooner the better. Also with student loans, we will have six months after graduation to pay them off, that’s plenty of time to find a good paying job after college. I’ll meet you in the library after school.

Sarah

Sarah,

Sounds good. Also, what are we doing to do about cars? I talked to Mr Hurley and he said we can use the cars we have now but yours is always broken down, so we may wanna look at getting a new car. He said we can go to dealerships and get quotes on cars and as long as we have the photos and the estimates on paper that will work. We can go this weekend.

Ryan

AFTER THE WEEKEND OF BEING AN ADULT

Sarah,

Is there anyway you think you can get a second part-time job or a full-time job and go to college? I would but with this apprenticeship according to Mr Wink, you are on-call for the entire time and so holding another job is NOT an option. I really thought 25,000 would go A LOT further than it did. This budgeting for groceries and books and gas, that money is going to go fast!

Ryan

Ryan,

It’s going to be OK! My Unclel Charlie said he’d give us the one bedroom 315 square foot apartment for $190 a month. We don’t have to get a new car, we can get a used car and my Uncle Mickey said the guy who owns that shady lot over on Walnut can get us a good deal and an estimate, we just won’t eat NAME brand stuff and we won’t be able to eat out but it will work. THIS IS WHY I’m NOT GETTING MARRIED TIL I’m 40! This is stressful!

Sarah

Sarah,

I feel the same way! But I did found out once I become a plumber, I’ll make a ton of money and we can live in a HUGE house and get whatever car we want!

Ryan

Ryan ,

You do understand this is just a school project, at the end of it, you’re not a real plumber J I plan on going to school and becoming a nurse, making my own money, getting my own car, and then, I’ll get married.