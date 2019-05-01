Hire Houston Youth | Summer Jobs Program

One Summer Can Change Your Future

May 1, 2019
Hire Houston Youth (HHY) is the City of Houston’s collective youth workforce program bringing together dozens of unique, outstanding partners from throughout Houston. Youth, ages 16–24, are offered a minimum of $8 per hour for seven weeks of paid summer jobs and internships at the City of Houston and in Houston’s non-profit and private sectors. HHY serves as the facilitator to connect youth to local jobs where they are empowered with an “earn and learn” opportunity in Houston’s dynamic economy. 

Job opportunities exist within the City of Houston (government), corporate/private companies, and non-profit sectors.Youth working for the City and nonprofits are partnered with career coaches that assist with:

  • Job readiness training
  • payroll,
  • career development, 
  • financial empowerment, and more

To apply online visit hirehoustonyouth.org or click here

