Here's How You Can Help Victims of the California Wildfires

(KNX 1070) - With three wildfires in California displacing hundreds of thousands of people, destroying homes, and taking the lives of at least 69 people so far, the state has suffered an immense loss in the last couple of weeks.

Here's a list of ways to help:

Caring Choices: Based in Chico, Calif., the non-profit has turned into a hub for organizing volunteers to help those affected by the Camp Fire. Volunteers are assigned a variety of duties, including caring for displaced animals and, for those who are certified doctors or nurses, offering medical care.

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund: For 15 years, the foundation has offered aid to those affected by wildfires. Grants have gone to rebuilding homes, providing financial and mental health assistance and helping those affected to get medical treatment.

Disaster Distress Helpline: The 24-hour, seven days a week line, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, offers confidential, multilingual counseling for those who are experiencing psychological distress as a result of natural or man-made disasters and incidents of mass violence. 800-985-5990. Also, by Text: TalkWithUs to 66746.

GoFundMe: Organized a page that catalogs the relief efforts in Northern and Southern California. It includes links to donate to families who have lost their homes.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control: Request for donations of alfalfa and hay to temporary animal shelters at Hansen Dam (11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace) and Pierce College (7100 El Rancho Drive, Woodland Hills). Also, a request for animal crates for cats and dogs to evacuee shelters at Palisades Charter High School (15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades); Pierce College (7100 El Rancho Drive, Woodland Hills); Taft Charter High School (5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills); Thousand Oaks Teen Center (1375 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks).

Humane Society of Ventura County: This nonprofit is accepting donations to help animals displaced by the Woolsey and Hill Fires. It is taking in domestic animals, such as dogs, cats and birds, as well as livestock.

RedRover: Provides emergency animal shelters to animals displaced by wildfires. Donations needed for the emergency shelters, and also wildfire evacuees can find pet evacuation shelters.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles: This LA local branch of the national organization is raising money for those affected by the Woolsey and Hill Fires, specifically targeting help low-income residents.

United Way of Northern California: This local chapter of the national nonprofit has established a disaster relief fund to offer emergency cash and help to people who have lost their homes, according to a news release.

Ventura County Community Foundation: The foundation has set up the “Hill Fire/Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund” to help those affected by the fires. The fund will help the immediate needs of community nonprofit organizations. For those in need of this assistance call Stephanie Bertsch-Merbach, 805-330-6667. Emergency information: www.vcemergency.com To donate: www.vccf.org

Airbnb: Hosts in the regions marked on the map are opening their homes for free from November 8, 2018, to November 29, 2018, for the following groups: Displaced neighbors and relief workers deployed to help.

American Red Cross money donations: www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/disaster-relief/wildfire-relief.html