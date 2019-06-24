5 Random Facts For Monday

I have zero reason for why I'm posting these...

1. Peaches and nectarines are the exact same fruit . . . nectarines just have a recessive gene that keeps them from being fuzzy.

2. "Kung fu" isn't just a term for Chinese martial arts . . . it refers to anything that takes time, patience, and energy to study and learn.

3. Only two of the nine "Jersey Shore" cast members were actually from New Jersey . . . Sammi, and that girl Deena who got added in the later seasons. The rest of the cast were from New York . . . except Pauly D, who was born in Rhode Island.

4. Kazakhstan is the biggest landlocked country in the world. But it still has a small navy, mostly for issues they have in the Caspian Sea.

5. The term "pipe dream" comes from the fantasies people would have when they smoked opium.