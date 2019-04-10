Adult Juice Boxes that you need by Franzia's

Summer time here we come! Franzia has created 'Little Franz' boxed wine. So instead of slapping the bag and having to share your wine, now you can have personal juice box to yourself. Sam from The Cage Show, boxed wine just got classier.

Each one is 500 milliliters, which is about three glasses. A normal bottle of wine is 750 milliliters. So this is perfect if you want more than a glass or two. If you think about it a normal bottle offers four glasses of wine so it's like a personal bottle for yourself minus a glass.

There are four different types: Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Crisp White, and Rosé. They're calling them "Little Franz" wine boxes. Retail cost is only $3.49.