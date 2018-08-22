American Idol Auditions

August 22, 2018
WHAT: Open call auditions for AMERICAN IDOL in Houston, TX

WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Houston, TX  77010

WHEN:  Tuesday, September 4th @ 6:30am

 

Go to www.americanidol.com to register. 

