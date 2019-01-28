Eight Coffees Ranked by How Much Caffeine They're Packing

If your a big coffee drinker you may know when you drink a cup of joe if there's a punch of caffeine in it. However, you maybe the type of person that drinks coffee in the morning because it's part of your routine and don't care about the caffeine amount. Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day, equivalent to 146 billion cups of coffee per year, making the United States the leading consumer of coffee in the world. Coffee represents 75% of all the caffeine consumed in the United States. The average coffee cup size is 9 ounces. But have you ever thought about which coffee company has the most caffeine in it?

I know I haven't until I was on the Jason Cage show with the jitters and my hands shaken. It's Sam from the Cage Show, I have coffee every morning and realistically could have a cup before I go to bed, coffee doesn't have a huge impact on me. Except one day I had the Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew which is coffee on steroids. I don't think I have ever had so much caffeine in my coffee. So if your looking for a coffee pick me up I defiantly suggest getting a Nitro Cold Brew from Starbucks or check out the list below to show you which coffee's have the most caffeine in them!

Most people don't realize this, but McDonald's coffee is fairly weak compare to other places you can go. Starbucks coffee has more than TWICE as much caffeine per ounce. Even 7-Eleven coffee has significantly more.

Here are eight coffees ranked by how much caffeine each one is packing . . .

1. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 20.8 milligrams of caffeine per ounce. To compare, Pepsi only has about 3 milligrams per ounce.

2. Starbucks, 20.6 milligrams per ounce.

3. 7-Eleven coffee, 17.5 milligrams.

4. Peet's Coffee, 16.7 milligrams.

5. Dunkin' Donuts coffee, 15 milligrams.

6. Chick-fil-A coffee, 13.6 milligrams.

7. Panera Bread, 11.8 milligrams per ounce.

8. McDonald's coffee, just 9.1 milligrams.

