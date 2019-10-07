Breast Cancer: Help Jason Cage Raise Funds to Save Lives

Real Men Wear Pink = Men Fighting for Breast Cancer

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for the month of October Jason Cage from the afternoon show on Mix 96.5 is competing in American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink.

Click here to Donate to Jason Cage's Real Men Wear Pink campaign!

Breast cancer affects everyone, women and men. That's why we're recruiting men to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink. This distinguished group of community leaders is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society's mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer.

Throughout the month of October Jason Cage and other local candidates will compete to see who can fundraise the most and highlight the cause through social media. Our Chairs, Leisa Holland-Nelson and Ben Rose, will crown our Top Real Man at our Wrap Up Party presented by Cora Sue & Harry Mach on Wednesday, November 6th at the Tasting Room - Uptown Park.

Last year, the fabulous candidates raised an amazing $196,180 to help fund the American Cancer Society Houston’s breast cancer initiatives – almost 200% of our initial goal! Please join us in our 2019 campaign as we strive to make cancer history!