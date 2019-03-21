CAGE SHOW: Listener Krystal's Boyfriend Application

March 21, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Cage Show

Hey it's intern Adrianna from the Cage Show!

Jason and I came across one of our listeners profile while scrolling through the gram. You'll never guess what we found! 

The first picture on her instagram is an "Offical Boyfriend Application"

The application starts off pretty standard, basic information like name, age, height etc. As the applicant makes their way down, that's where it gets serious. 

There's questions like:

"Do you have kids?"

"Do you currently have a source of income?"

It even ask... wait for it... "What kind of car do you drive?"!!!

Jason called Krystal wanting some answers and she said these are must knows before recurting a new man! 

Here she is, Fellas GOOD LUCK!

 

 

