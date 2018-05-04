Cage Show: The Pickle Lady Video

Say hey to the Pickle Lady, who has over 400K followers on YouTube and millions of views! She eats stuff and records the sound it makes and people LOVE IT. Her fans say hearing her whisper and eat stuff (particularly pickles) is soothing and lowers stress levels. But does it??

Video of PICKLE ASMR Eating Sounds Intense Crunch | Lays BLT | Chips Dip

Click and listen below to hear The Cage Show try to recreate it.