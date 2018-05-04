Cage Show: The Pickle Lady Video
May 4, 2018
Say hey to the Pickle Lady, who has over 400K followers on YouTube and millions of views! She eats stuff and records the sound it makes and people LOVE IT. Her fans say hearing her whisper and eat stuff (particularly pickles) is soothing and lowers stress levels. But does it??
Click and listen below to hear The Cage Show try to recreate it.
Over 400k people follow The Pickle Lady on YouTube and think her pickle eating is soothing. Sam from the show is one of them. We put it to the test. #PickleEarTickles #PickleLady #Pickle #CageShow M-F 3-7 @mix965houston
A post shared by Jason Cage (@cageshow) on