The "Car Alarm Challenge" Might Be the Most Irritating Viral Challenge Yet

April 5, 2019
Jason Cage
Here's a viral video challenge that's NOT going to get any more views from me.

The newest thing people are doing on social media is the #CarAlarmChallenge . . . where you do your best imitation of a car alarm.

Some people's videos are surprisingly good . . . but is successfully imitating one of the most hated sounds in the world really an achievement? 

(Mashable has a collection of a bunch of good ones.)

 

