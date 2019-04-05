The "Car Alarm Challenge" Might Be the Most Irritating Viral Challenge Yet
April 5, 2019
Here's a viral video challenge that's NOT going to get any more views from me.
The newest thing people are doing on social media is the #CarAlarmChallenge . . . where you do your best imitation of a car alarm.
Some people's videos are surprisingly good . . . but is successfully imitating one of the most hated sounds in the world really an achievement?
“car alarm” 2.0 pic.twitter.com/JIReN5tTgg— taylor jo (@taylor_headrick) March 29, 2019
(Mashable has a collection of a bunch of good ones.)