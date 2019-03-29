In case You're in the Market for Denim Panties for $334...

March 29, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Jason Cage

Is this an early Aprils fools joke or is this legit? I guess denim panties are the new panties style for Spring 2019. This not a joke, these were on the Paris Fashion Week runway last fall, as part of Y/Project’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. 

These are so odd. How many people are really ordering these? 

The product is already sold out in sizes L, XL and XXL

 

 

(People)

 

 

The Jason Cage Show
jason cage
cage show
Denim
Panties

