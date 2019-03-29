In case You're in the Market for Denim Panties for $334...

Is this an early Aprils fools joke or is this legit? I guess denim panties are the new panties style for Spring 2019. This not a joke, these were on the Paris Fashion Week runway last fall, as part of Y/Project’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

These are so odd. How many people are really ordering these?

The product is already sold out in sizes L, XL and XXL

These $334 'Denim Panties' Are Sparking an Internet Frenzy https://t.co/JNIOP0tHwQ — People (@people) March 29, 2019

(People)