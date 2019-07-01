A Chick-fil-A Worker Jumps Through the Drive-Thru Window to Save a Kid

A teenager named Logan Simmons was working the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A in Georgia last Wednesday. (About 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.)

And a woman in the drive-thru lane started yelling for help, because her six-year-old son was CHOKING. He wasn't choking on food. It turned out his SEATBELT was strangling him. So it sounds like it either locked up, or got wrapped around his neck somehow.

But luckily Logan knew what to do, and happened to have a POCKETKNIFE with him.

There's security footage of him jumping through the drive-thru window. Then he ran to the car . . . cut the seatbelt . . . and saved the kid's life.

Logan's mom says she's amazed at how he didn't panic. And he acted like it was no big deal. He didn't even tell her about it until two hours after he got home that day.

This part is kind of refreshing though, because you never hear it: When the local news asked Logan if he feels like a hero . . . he said YES, he does.