City in Texas Wants to Change Name To Pound Town In Honor of Founder

March 22, 2019
A quaint little town not too far from Houston (just outside of Austin) named Dripping Springs, has started a GoFundme and petition to change the name of their town to the name of one of it's founding members...you ready for this...Dr. Pound.   The new name would be "Pound Town".  It's not a joke and we kinda think it's a brilliant idea because I'd totally buy a T-Shirt from there.  

Some facts from the GoFundme page says: 

•Dr. Pound was the earliest doctor in Hays County.

•The Pound house served as a medical office and hospital, church, schoolhouse, post office and social gathering place for the fledgling community of Dripping Springs.

•Dr. Pound also insisted on treating the local Indians with respect, and due to this was never raided.
(Source https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dr._Joseph_M._and_Sarah_Pound_Farmstead )

Sounds like Dr. Pound was a great guy and deserving of the Pound Town name!

