Desserts ONLY Festival Coming To Houston!

April 17, 2019
Jason Cage
OMG!!! Houston's 1st Annual Dessert ONLY Festival! All your wild sugar dreams have been answered. Looking at these post my mouth is watering and I may already have a tooth ache, Sam from The Cage Show. But if I would get a cavity or a belly ache from all the suger, totally worth it! I mean come on look at these desserts...  Did I mention it's ONLY going to be desserts??

 

-- anyone?! Ice cream tacos that is. . . . . Houston’s Dessert Festival June 2, 2019 “Treat Yourself” #sweetdessertsfest

A post shared by Sweet Desserts Fest (@sweetdessertsfest) on

The event will be held June 2nd in Eado from 12pm-5pm. Get your tickets and all the sugary details at Eventbright

  

 

 

