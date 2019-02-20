Fan Theory: Lady Gaga's New Tattoo is About Bradley Cooper!

February 20, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Lady Gaga x Bradley Cooper

Richard Heathcote / Staff

Half the office has been circulating the theory that Lady Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper are going to reveal they are DATING!  This has intensified since Gaga's announced split from fiance Christian Carino.

A new fan theory has sprung up from Gaga's new arm tattoo of musical notes.  Those that can read sheet music point out that the notes signify G-A-G-A.  Some fans say, the notes when read from a different perspective, could spell B-C-B-C. Bradley Cooper, Bradley Cooper?

