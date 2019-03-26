FYI-It's The Last Week To Get Pregnant If You Want Another Dependent For 2019
March 26, 2019
Hey it's intern Adrianna from the Cage Show,
If your planning to put a bun in the oven… you better get to it!
It’s the last week to get pregnant if you want a dependent before 2020.
To claim a baby as a dependent, the baby must have been born during the current tax year.
If your child wasn’t born until the next year, you won't be able to claim the baby as a dependent, even though your pregnancy lasted most of the tax year.
But if your baby was born this year, even if the baby is born at 11:59pm on December 31st, you're good to go!
The clock is ticking so get to baking!