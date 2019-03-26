FYI-It's The Last Week To Get Pregnant If You Want Another Dependent For 2019

March 26, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Cage Show

Hey it's intern Adrianna from the Cage Show, 

If your planning to put a bun in the oven… you better get to it!  

It’s the last week to get pregnant if you want a dependent before 2020.

To claim a baby as a dependent, the baby must have been born during the current tax year.

If your child wasn’t born until the next year, you won't be able to claim the baby as a dependent, even though your pregnancy lasted most of the tax year. 

But if your baby was born this year, even if the baby is born at 11:59pm on December 31st,  you're good to go!

The clock is ticking so get to baking!

