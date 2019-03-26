FYI-It's The Last Week To Get Pregnant If You Want Another Dependent For 2019

Hey it's intern Adrianna from the Cage Show,

If your planning to put a bun in the oven… you better get to it!

It’s the last week to get pregnant if you want a dependent before 2020.

To claim a baby as a dependent, the baby must have been born during the current tax year.

If your child wasn’t born until the next year, you won't be able to claim the baby as a dependent, even though your pregnancy lasted most of the tax year.

But if your baby was born this year, even if the baby is born at 11:59pm on December 31st, you're good to go!

The clock is ticking so get to baking!