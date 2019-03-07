Got Kids? Your guide to Spring Breaking in Houston

Hey it’s Intern Adrianna from The Cage Show, Yup spring break starts next week, that means you need things to do with the kiddos. But don’t worry I got you covered!

Here’s my guide on how to get spring break done the Houston way.

Have a FUN-om-enal week at Discovery Green. The Family Fun kicks-off March 11th through the 16th and believe me theres so much to do. Check out the Mad Science Show, wiggle and giggle with Houstons Grand Opera or take a selfie with the batmobile.

Space Center Houston has spring break activities and camp for any age! Spring break camp starts Mar. 11th through the 15th, campers can learn and have fun at the same time!

Science Palooza at The Woodlands Children's Museum. It will be a week of squishing, pouring, mixing and so much more.

Main Street Theater’s spring break theater shows feature Schoolhouse Rock Live!, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Houston Museum District – You can enjoy seven museums for free each Thursday! This includes the Children's Museum and Houstons Museum of Natural Science. But wait there’s more, heres a list of 10 museums that are free every day!

Check out the links below to find more!

Asia Society Texas

Pawl Patrol Live

Story Time at Blue Willow Bookshop

Carnival Fun at The Houston Live Stock Show & Rodeo

Spring Break Spectacular