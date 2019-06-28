Gross Stanky Smells May Help You Remember Things.

Having trouble remembering things? Get a sniff of something aweful while you are trying to remember it.

According to a new study out of New York University, people remember things better when they're accompanied by a BAD SMELL.

So if you study for a test while, say, you sit in garbage, you'll remember the information better than if you studied it while you weren't sitting in garbage.

So why do bad smells help us remember things? The researchers think it's because the bad smell triggers the TRAUMA centers in our brain . . . and when those are activated, we're sharper and our memories are stronger.

(UPI)