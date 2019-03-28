Happy Opening Day! Minute Maid Unveils Crazy New Concession Item

Hey it's Intern Adrianna from the Cage show, Happy Opening Day!!

If you love baseball then you'll love this, a new food item is hitting the concession stand at Minute Maid Park this Astros season.

Batter up for the Frito Pie Chili Cheese Corn Dog! A Nolan Ryan Hot Dog wraped in Fritos corn chips and topped with Texas chili, Rico’s cheese sauce!

If wild hot dogs are more of your thing, check out the @astros' Fritos Pie Corn Dog. It has Fritos corn chips batter, queso blanco and Texas chili. pic.twitter.com/WxYryezc9j — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) March 19, 2019

Aramark Senior Executive Chef Jimmy Coatsworth said "We didn't want to do just a corn dog, because everyone does a corn dog, we started with a Frito corn dog on a stick, but then we wanted to add chili and cheese, so we got rid of the stick and put it in a hot dog bun."

Cage has lined up a sample tasting on the show soon! Check out the other items to look out for this season.

Go Stros!