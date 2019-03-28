Happy Opening Day! Minute Maid Unveils Crazy New Concession Item

March 28, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Categories: 
Cage Show

Hey it's Intern Adrianna from the Cage show, Happy Opening Day!! 

If you love baseball then you'll love this, a new food item is hitting the concession stand at Minute Maid Park this Astros season.

Batter up for the Frito Pie Chili Cheese Corn Dog!  A Nolan Ryan Hot Dog wraped in Fritos corn chips and topped with Texas chili, Rico’s cheese sauce! 

Aramark Senior Executive Chef Jimmy Coatsworth said "We didn't want to do just a corn dog, because everyone does a corn dog, we started with a Frito corn dog on a stick, but then we wanted to add chili and cheese, so we got rid of the stick and put it in a hot dog bun." 

Cage has lined up a sample tasting on the show soon!  Check out the other items to look out for this season. 

Go Stros! 

 

 

Tags: 
jason cage
cage show
Astros
Astros Game
foodie

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports: Spoon pulled a Kyle, Double Dragon Deaths, and Bad Basketball Injuries. Sports Not Sports
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes