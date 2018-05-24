Harry is Old News, Ladies Are Now Eye Ballin' His Hawt Cousin
Now that Prince Harry is hitched and gone all eyes have darted over to the mystery guy from his wedding which turns out to be Harry's COUSIN Louis Spencer. His dad, is the late Princess Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer. Ladies in the studio say he has a bit of JJ Watt look to him. I'll shut up, click THIS LINK to see him.
