Here's How Much We Spend Eating Out and Grabbing Coffee Every Year

Hey it's Sam from the Cage Show, seeing this statistic does not surprise me. If I could I would grab coffee every morning and eat out for dinner almost every night. I think this number is low.

"A new study looked at how much the average American is spending on two things: Going out to eat .and grabbing drinks like coffee and smoothies. And, spoiler alert: We're spending a LOT. The average person spends almost $3,000 a year eating out and grabbing coffee, according to a new study. We eat out 2.4 times a week and grab drinks like coffee or smoothies 2.5 times a week."

Read more at BankRate