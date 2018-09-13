Here's How Much We Spend Eating Out and Grabbing Coffee Every Year

September 13, 2018
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Hey it's Sam from the Cage Show, seeing this statistic does not surprise me. If I could I would grab coffee every morning and eat out for dinner almost every night. I think this number is low. 

"A new study looked at how much the average American is spending on two things:  Going out to eat .and grabbing drinks like coffee and smoothies.  And, spoiler alert:  We're spending a LOT. The average person spends almost $3,000 a year eating out and grabbing coffee, according to a new study.  We eat out 2.4 times a week and grab drinks like coffee or smoothies 2.5 times a week."

Read more at BankRate 

 

