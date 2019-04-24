Houston High School Enforces 'Parent Dress Code'

Here we go, people are losing their minds over a PARENT DRESS CODE being enforced at James Madison High School in south Houston.

Principal Carlotta Outley Brown posted a letter (read it here) on the school’s website earlier this month about what they will not be allowed to wear when they are on campus.

Items parents are prohibited from wearing include:

Satin caps

Shower caps

Pajamas

Jeans that are torn from the buttocks

Hair rollers

Sagging pants

Daisy Dukes

Dresses that are up to your behind.

Shirts the reveal your "busts"

Underwear

and more...

The letter goes on to say "You are their first teacher" "We are preparing our children for a prosperous future. We want them to know what is appropriate and not appropriate for any setting they may be in."

Freaking great idea or oh crap, now I have nothing to wear?? Read the entire letter here