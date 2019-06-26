Instagram Says Their Ads Aren't Spying On What You Say

GAYLE KING grilled Instagram boss Adam Mosseri to figure out how ads seem to show up creepily after you have a private conversation with someone about something. Naturally, he didn't have a satisfying response. He insisted that the app is NOT spying on you, and basically chalked it up to a COINCIDENCE.

Mosseri said, quote, "There's two ways that can happen: One is dumb luck, which can happen. The second is you might be talking about something because it's top of mind, because you've been interacting with that type of content more recently.

"Maybe you're really into food and restaurants. You saw a restaurant on Facebook or Instagram, you liked the thing, it's top of mind , maybe that's subconscious and then it bubbles up later. I think this kind of happens often."

"But, we don't look at your messages. We don't listen on your microphone. Doing so would be super problematic for a LOT of different reasons. But I recognize that you're not going to really believe me." (???)