ITS PI DAY!!!!

March 14, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Categories: 
Jason Cage

Hey it’s intern Adrianna from The Cage Show, it’s Pi DAY!!!! 

Yup all the math whizzes please stand up… it’s time to celebrate! 

So according to www.piday.org, Pi (π)  Day is celebrated on March 14th all around the world.

Pi in Greek is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant (the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter ) which is approximately 3.14159. 

Thats a lot of info right? Here's the english version: 

Since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π, Pi Day is observed on 3/14. Which means it's an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about numbers, math, and you guessed it EAT PIE!!

But if you aren’t a math whizz it's totally fine you can still celebrate.

Check out this list of great pi deals I found on houstononthecheap.com 

Totally a must do for dinner tonight! 

Tags: 
jason cage
The Cage Show
pi day
deals

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes