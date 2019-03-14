ITS PI DAY!!!!

Hey it’s intern Adrianna from The Cage Show, it’s Pi DAY!!!!

Yup all the math whizzes please stand up… it’s time to celebrate!

So according to www.piday.org, Pi (π) Day is celebrated on March 14th all around the world.

Pi in Greek is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant (the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter ) which is approximately 3.14159.

Thats a lot of info right? Here's the english version:

Since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π, Pi Day is observed on 3/14. Which means it's an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about numbers, math, and you guessed it EAT PIE!!

But if you aren’t a math whizz it's totally fine you can still celebrate.

Check out this list of great pi deals I found on houstononthecheap.com

Totally a must do for dinner tonight!