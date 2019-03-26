A Dog Owner Has Successfully Cloned Her Dog Three Times and Plans to Keep Doing It So He'll Live Forever

Could you imagine being able to keep your dog for your whole lifespan? A dog owner has successfully cloned her dog three times and plans to keep doing it so he'll live forever! Sam from the Cage Show, this is amazing!! I am so obsessed with my dog, like many others. I need to do this for my dog asap. One of the hardest parts of getting a dog and watching them grow older is the thought  of no longer having them. 

There's a 55-year-old woman named Amy Vangemert in Seattle, and she has a 13-year-old toy poodle named Buhner.  She said she couldn't cope with the idea of him dying so, she had him cloned. And it worked.  She paid a company $50,000 to clone him and got three copies back, which she's named Buhner Junior, Baxter, and Ditto. And she says she plans on continuing to keep making clones of him, so he can live forever.

If you some extra cash laying around, she used a company called ViaGen Pets near Austin Texas.  They'll clone a dog for $50,000 and a cat for $25,000. 

Now the big question is, would you shell out 50k to get a clone of your dog? 

 

