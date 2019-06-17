Life's Big Milestones, and How Old We Are When We Hit Them
How old were you when you made your first friend, had your first kiss or went to your first concert?
2,000 people took a poll about major life milestones up until the age of 30. Here's how old the average person was when they hit them . . .
The average person made their first friend at 5 . . . rode a bike at 7 . . . learned to swim at 8 . . . rode their first rollercoaster at 12. . . flew for the first time AND broke their first bone at 14 . . . had their first kiss at 15 . . . and went to their first concert at 16.
17 is also a big year. It's when the average person went on their first date . . . had their first REAL boyfriend or girlfriend . . . and got their first part-time job.
We fell in love for the first time at 18 . . . and also had our heart BROKEN for the first time at 18. Then in our 20s, we hit a bunch of other big milestones . . .
The average person moved out of their parents' house at 21 . . . went on their first big road trip at 21 . . . bought their first car and quit their job for a better one at 23 . . . got FIRED for the first time at 24 . . . got engaged at 25 . . . and got married at 26.
Also at 26, we got our first pet . . . finally found our sense of style . . . became an aunt or uncle at 27 . . . had our first child at 28 . . . and the average entrepreneur started their first business at age 30.