WATCH: A Live Streaming Politician left the "Cat Filter" On by Accident

June 18, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Categories: 
Cage Show

A politician's press conference in Pakistan was streamed live on Facebook . . . but the "cat filter" was accidentally turned on, which gave him cat ears and a nose as he talked. 

 (Full Story)

Tags: 
viral
jason cage
cage show
cage page