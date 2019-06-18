WATCH: A Live Streaming Politician left the "Cat Filter" On by Accident

A politician's press conference in Pakistan was streamed live on Facebook . . . but the "cat filter" was accidentally turned on, which gave him cat ears and a nose as he talked.

Accidental kitty cat filter undermines Pakistani minister's serious livestreamhttps://t.co/0FJWBlRJ6f pic.twitter.com/2w3LBrEvxk — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) June 17, 2019

What have this official PTI KPK Facebok page has done with KPK Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai -- !

This is INSANE. @SAYousafzaiPTI pic.twitter.com/bttJt5FrdB — Mohsin Bilal Khan (@MohsinBilalKhan) June 14, 2019

(Full Story)