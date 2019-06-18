WATCH: A Live Streaming Politician left the "Cat Filter" On by Accident
June 18, 2019
A politician's press conference in Pakistan was streamed live on Facebook . . . but the "cat filter" was accidentally turned on, which gave him cat ears and a nose as he talked.
