Main reasons people gain "Love Weight"

I do love to eat out, but I really do not want to be part of the 4 out of 5. This is Sam from the Cage Show. All I'm saying is I don't want to gain weight now that I'm married so I will stick to salads every time I go to eat out.... totally kidding I'll still eat my 4 slices of pizza in one night.

The best part of getting into a relationship is that you can FINALLY stop watching what you eat so carefully and going to the gym so much. The second best part is love and companionship.

According to a new survey, approximately four out of five people gain, quote, "love weight" when they get in a serious relationship. And here are the eight reasons why . . .

1. Eating out more.

2. Adopting a less active lifestyle.

3. Staying home to eat and drink.

4. Exercising less to spend more time together.

5. Trying new foods and restaurants as a couple.

6. Starting a family.

7. Less motivation to keep up your physique.

8. Take more Ubers or taxis together instead of walking places.

