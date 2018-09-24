Main reasons people gain "Love Weight"

September 24, 2018
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Cage Show

I do love to eat out, but I really do not want to be part of the 4 out of 5. This is Sam from the Cage Show. All I'm saying is I don't want to gain weight now that I'm married so I will stick to salads every time I go to eat out.... totally kidding I'll still eat my 4 slices of pizza in one night. 

Four out of five people gain, quote, "love weight" when they get in a serious relationship, according to a new survey.  The top reasons why are:  Eating out more,  adopting a less active lifestyle and staying home to eat and drink.

The best part of getting into a relationship is that you can FINALLY stop watching what you eat so carefully and going to the gym so much.  The second best part is love and companionship.

1.  Eating out more.

2.  Adopting a less active lifestyle.

3.  Staying home to eat and drink.

4.  Exercising less to spend more time together.

5.  Trying new foods and restaurants as a couple.

6.  Starting a family.

7.  Less motivation to keep up your physique.

8.  Take more Ubers or taxis together instead of walking places. 

 

New York Post

