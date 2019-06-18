Men Spend More Time Imagining Their Future Wedding Than Women

This certainly busts a lot of stereotypes: According to a new survey, MEN actually spend more time picturing their future wedding than women.

The survey found that men are 8% more likely than women to think about what the wedding would look like when they're dating someone.

And here are a few more results from the survey . . .

1. About seven out of 10 married people say they had a picture of their wedding in their head BEFORE they met their significant other.

2. The top things people imagine are the location . . . their dress or suit . . . the food and drink . . . photos . . . and who they're going to invite.

3. And the most common words people use to describe wedding planning are exciting . . . memorable . . . and stressful.

(Mixbook)