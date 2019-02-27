Netflix Changed the Ending of "The Notebook"

February 27, 2019
This is a classic "girl movie", the Notebook is a movie you watch in your sweats, with a bowl of ice cream and a tissue box beside you. People love this movie because of the romantic chemistry between Allie and Noah and the sad ending of them loving each other till death. But if you watch the movie on Netflix in the UK, you get cheated out of . . . or spared from . . . that heartbreak.

Netflix UK changed the ending so that instead of seeing them die in that hospital bed, you watch a flock of birds fly over a lake.

Obviously, some people aren't happy about it. It's a good alternative ending it doesn't make you want to cry your eyes out. 

 

 

Check it out here: 

