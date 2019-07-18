A New Type of Dating Uses PowerPoints About Why You Should Go Out With Their Friend

Is it possible to look SEXY over POWERPOINT?  There's a new type of dating event where people get three minutes to do a PowerPoint presentation in front of a room of single people explaining why those people should date their single friend.

The presentations use all the standard elements of PowerPoint  bulleted lists, graphs, and pictures.

Right now, these events are going on in Boston and New York but will they make it to Houston??

