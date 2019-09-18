Pizza Hut Has Created Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza

September 18, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Categories: 
Cage Show

It's like fast food chains and snack food brands had a giant party and now we're seeing the babies that were made.  There was the Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell, the Cheetos Sandwich at KFC, and now there's this . . .

Pizza Hut just announced it's teamed up with Kellogg's to create a new CHEEZ-IT PIZZA.

Basically, they look like ravioli:  They took dough, gave it the Cheez-It flavor and color, and then stuffed it with cheese.

From the picture, it looks like they're pretty small, so they're more like mini calzones than mini pizzas.

She's here and she's beautiful ---- --

A post shared by Pizza Hut -- (@pizzahut) on

(CNBC / Thrillist

 

Tags: 
jason cage
cage show
cage page