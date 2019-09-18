Pizza Hut Has Created Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza

It's like fast food chains and snack food brands had a giant party and now we're seeing the babies that were made. There was the Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell, the Cheetos Sandwich at KFC, and now there's this . . .

Pizza Hut just announced it's teamed up with Kellogg's to create a new CHEEZ-IT PIZZA.

Basically, they look like ravioli: They took dough, gave it the Cheez-It flavor and color, and then stuffed it with cheese.

From the picture, it looks like they're pretty small, so they're more like mini calzones than mini pizzas.

