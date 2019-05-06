Starbucks Cup Made it's First Debut on Game Of Thrones
Update - Sadly it is not a Starbucks Cup
**Update: Game of Thrones has admitted it is in fact a coffee cup but it is not Starbucks. They are using locally sourced coffee as they are currently shooting in Ireland. **
So your saying it took two years and no one while editing all this footage saw the Starbucks cup? So many questions... what where they drinking? Is Starbucks trying to come out with a themed drink for Game of Thrones? Is there a promo code to get this drink? Will this be a new halloween costume this year; Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen or the Starbucks cup? Or is there now just a job opening on Game of Thornes?
Yes, Game of Thrones Really DID Leave a Starbucks Coffee Cup in a Shot https://t.co/2P83GXB3u9 pic.twitter.com/UXVkeSm208— Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 6, 2019
The statement came in response to a scene in Sunday's episode which Daenerys is seen seated at a table in front of a modern-day coffee cup. Fans were critical of the mishap, especially considering Game of Thrones boasted a reported budget of $15 million per episode in its eighth and final season. (--: HBO)