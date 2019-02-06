Take a Gander at the 230 New Emojis

There are so many emojis I can't decide which one I'm more obsessed with! Hey it's Sam from the Cage Show. 230 new emojis are gracing our presence with the IOS 12 update coming in March. Some new ones include a Flamingo, Otter, and Guide Dog, as well as a Waffle, Hindu Temple, Sari, Sloth, and Mate.

There's an adorable little otter emoji that will be everyone's top favorite.

Emojipedia updated its sample images as a demonstration of how these 230 new emojis might look when coming to various systems throughout 2019. A popular request from users was wanting a white heart, that has been added to the new emojis.