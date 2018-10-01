The Ten Most Annoying Things Our Neighbors Do

October 1, 2018
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Categories: 
Cage Show

Sunday morning around 7:00am I wake up to hear my neighbor blasting music and then I take my dog out and step in dog doo. This got me thinking; 1 I really dislike my neighbors and 2 others have to have similar stories. Sam from The Cage Show, a new survey asked 2,500 people to name the most annoying things their neighbors do.  The top five things that annoy us are loud music, loud talking or yelling, loud parties, parking issues, like blocking the driveway and loud pets.

Have you ever had a really bad neighbor?  And did you ever have to CONFRONT them about something?  According to a new survey, 54% of us HAVE confronted a bad neighbor before. 

2,500 people were asked to name the most annoying neighbor habits.  And #1 is blasting your music too loudly.  Here are the top ten . . .

1.  Loud music.

2.  Loud voices, specifically adults.

3.  Loud parties.

4.  Parking issues, like blocking your driveway.

5.  Loud pets, like a dog that won't stop barking.

6.  Loud kids.

7.  Not cleaning up after their dog when it does its business.

8.  Being grumpy in general.

9.  Blasting their TV.

10.  Letting their trash overflow. 

 

(improvenet.com)

Tags: 
cage show
The Cage Show
jason cage
neighbors

Recent Podcast Audio
HS Notes - Lauren Kelly And Halloween Costumes Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes