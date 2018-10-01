The Ten Most Annoying Things Our Neighbors Do

Sunday morning around 7:00am I wake up to hear my neighbor blasting music and then I take my dog out and step in dog doo. This got me thinking; 1 I really dislike my neighbors and 2 others have to have similar stories. Sam from The Cage Show, a new survey asked 2,500 people to name the most annoying things their neighbors do. The top five things that annoy us are loud music, loud talking or yelling, loud parties, parking issues, like blocking the driveway and loud pets.

Have you ever had a really bad neighbor? And did you ever have to CONFRONT them about something? According to a new survey, 54% of us HAVE confronted a bad neighbor before.

2,500 people were asked to name the most annoying neighbor habits. And #1 is blasting your music too loudly. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Loud music.

2. Loud voices, specifically adults.

3. Loud parties.

4. Parking issues, like blocking your driveway.

5. Loud pets, like a dog that won't stop barking.

6. Loud kids.

7. Not cleaning up after their dog when it does its business.

8. Being grumpy in general.

9. Blasting their TV.

10. Letting their trash overflow.

